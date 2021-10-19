NORTHUMBERLAND — Two autumn events are coming to Northumberland Borough.
Noelle Long, president of 17857.org, said the Fall Festival will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Second Street Community Center, 175 Orange St., Northumberland, and the Halloween Parade will start at 7 p.m. from King Street Park on Oct. 27.
“It’s a great time to come out and enjoy family time and community time,” said Long. “It won’t cost you anything. You can enjoy the season.”
The festival will have activities, games, crafts and a costume contest with prizes. It will also have a scarecrow-making event where families can construct life-sized scarecrows and put them up in the King Street Park to be displayed until Thanksgiving.
At 5:45 p.m., a winner will be drawn for Trek for Treats. The Trek for Treats event will continue through the 22nd. Participants can pick up treasure maps at nine participating businesses or on the organization’s Facebook page, get stamps and treats at each location and be eligible for a treasure chest of goodies, said Long.
It will be held outside in order to accommodate COVID-19 precautions, she said.
The parade participants will gather at the King Street Park. Registration can be done online, at the borough office or at the gazebo the night of the event, she said.
The route will go from King Street, travel up Second Street to Orange Street, then down Seventh Street to Queen Street, up Front Street and then end back at King Street Park, said Long.
The parade usually has more than 50 groups, she said.
Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard encouraged the community to come out to the events.
“It’s a great time for everyone,” said Berard. “We missed it last year due to COVID. We want everyone to come out for the Halloween parade.”