HARRISBURG — The Girl Scouts’ Fall Fundraiser Program ends Nov. 10, where Girl Scouts get their first taste of leadership and success by selling delicious nuts, candy and magazine subscriptions.
There are two different ways to donate:
The Care to Share Donation Program is a council-wide community service project that gives Girl Scouts the opportunity to learn philanthropy and community service through their participation in the Fall Fundraiser Program.
Girls collect monetary donations from customers for Fall Fundraiser products that are purchased by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA). Once total donations amounts have been verified at the end of the program, GSHPA will coordinate delivering the items to Soldiers’ Angels. Soldiers’ Angels is a nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families.
Donors can also donate through the Magazine Voucher Donation Program. Customers can choose to donate a magazine voucher through a Girl Scouts online magazine storefront. Once total donation amounts have been verified at the end of the program, GSHPA will coordinate delivering the items to the receiving organization.