LEWISBURG — The Borough of Lewisburg begins its fall leaf pick-up season Sept. 21. Only leaves should be raked into piles along the curb on regularly scheduled street cleaning days.
Market Street residents are asked to pile leaves along the curb between 6 and 7 a.m. each Monday.
Motorists are reminded that leaf pickup requires that the "No Parking" restrictions be honored the entire time posted on the street signs. Beginning Oct. 5, violators will be towed. The last day for leaf pickup will be Nov. 27.
A one-time curbside collection of tree trimmings will be held Oct. 12-16. The collection schedule will follow the normal street maintenance schedule. Tree trimmings should be bundled and must be no larger than 2 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. All other tree trimmings can be taken to the brush pile located behind the Wolf Field Complex off of St. Anthony Street during normal hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO