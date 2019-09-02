WASHINGTONVILLE — Young farming couples, with their children, attended Sunday's 28th annual all-day Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association show at the Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds.
Marilyn Yost, her husband Jon, and their three children, a third-generation farming family in the Washingtonville-Turbotville area, always try to catch the antique show.
"The kids are really into the old tractors and machinery," Marilyn said. "They're young, but they seem to like the life on our farm. We grow corn and soybeans."
The Yosts stood on a hill overlooking the tractor pull track, taking smartphone shots of about 25 antique tractors driving by in an 11 a.m. parade of antique tractors.
"We're a fourth-generation farming family," said Ronda Shultz, of Bloomsburg, whose husband, Jason, rode in the parade.
Ronda and Jason have five antique tractors — including a rare 1952 Allis Chambers tractor, which was in the spotlight Sunday.
"It's not just my husband who likes to tinker with these old tractors," she said, smiling. "I do too. Some girls like to ride horses. I like to ride tractors."
Devan Hartman, of the Danville area, owns three antique tractors, but on Sunday, he was riding a 1941 Farmall. "In total, my family has twenty-some odd large tractors. My family lives on an old farm that is not being used as a farm."
The 1941 Farmall, he said, "is my baby. It's the first tractor I've ever bought. I paid $300 for it. It didn't run when I bought it. But after a little bit of tinkering and not putting any money into it, it started right up. I enjoy having it around."
The Garden Tractor Pull, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. was moved up an hour due to the possibility of rain.
There were about 25 classes of competition, said Gus Jones, of Washingtonville, who is responsible for setting up all the schedule pulls at the Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds. "I'm charged with making sure everything goes right. That everybody knows the rules, and that participants are safe," he said.
Jones said it was "good to see so many kids doing pulls. "The numbers, though, are down. But garden tractors are a good way to get them involved.
"I'm seeing some older kids getting involved with antiques — working with 80 year-old tractors, which is not something they ordinarily get involved with in the field."
Drivers of all ages, the younger ones standing by with their fathers, were given instructions shortly before the pull —and told be safe and have fun.
That's exactly what 5-year old Meko Felker did in "his first ever pull," said his mother, Renee Steppe. "He was very excited about doing this. Psyched up. And he had a good time." On his first pull, he went 164.06 feet.
Jackson Probst, 9, of Jersey Shore, has been pulling for five years, he said, as he took off his protective helmet.
Probst had two good runs: the first, 138 ft., the second, 183.6 feet.
"I did OK," he said, while wiping the dust off of his clothes.
Jason Bird, with the antique club, noted that "we do a different feature tractor every year. This year, it was the 1952 Allis Chambers. We have a couple of them here. Next year we will do Silver King. We get these antiques to come here from all over the place."
As for tractor pulls, Bird said, "we do them here Sundays, once a month, from April to October. But this Labor Day weekend, it is our biggest annual event.