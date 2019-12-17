SUNBURY — Bridget Temple became a single mother this year after the father of her children walked out on them.
The Sunbury woman's family was one of 387 families with 844 children who benefitted from the 33rd Christmas distribution on Monday and Tuesday organized by the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services and Family Center Program. The program provides thousands of gifts for those in need.
"We've been through a lot," said Temple, whose children are ages 7, 4 and 2 months. "Their dad left us and I'm just trying to make it."
Temple said she lost her job because their father was supposed to be watching the children and she had to call off because he didn't come home. She is thankful for the support from the county services.
"They are very helpful," she said. "I couldn't be more grateful. My caseworker is wonderful."
Carla Clark, the Children & Youth supervisor for the Family Center Program, said there are gifts for every child referred to the program. Items include at least 25 bicycles, countless hats and gloves, video games — even three beds for one particular family.
"We developed a really good community network," said Clark. "We have businesses, churches, schools and ladies who get together to play cards donating gifts. We have some unique people who are very generous and want to lift people's holiday spirit this year."
People often have negative attitudes toward Children and Youth, but this is one way the people of the county can view the department in a different, more positive light, Clark said.
"This is a great endeavor, a really positive experience for our community," she said. "We're seeing a lot of our community supports who are more fortunate helping those who are less fortunate. We're creating a really good support network for our families to show there are people who really do care about them."
Dan Plock, a family finder with the county department, said it was his third year volunteering with the program.
"It's great," said Plock. "It's something the people are very pleased with."
The distribution days were held this year at the Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. Clark said she is thankful the church leaders donated the space free of charge.