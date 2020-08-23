The numbers can be overwhelming: A total of 1,231 cases and 33 deaths from COVID-19 in the Valley.
For the families of the deceased, it’s not about the total numbers, it’s about their personal losses, the death of grandparents or parents, many in nursing or long-term care facilities, where the virus is particularly deadly.
The latest Valley hotspot has been the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where 62 of 68 residents had tested positive, 48 staff members had tested positive, 31 residents had been transferred from the facility and 19 residents had died as of Friday night.
First-hand, eyewitness stories from families with loved ones in the facility indicate the “deficiencies” state health officials would not elaborate on but did cite before intervening at the facility.
The state has installed a temporary site manager and brought in a Pennsylvania National Guard team to provide 24-hour staffing support.
Attorney Steven D. Weiner, who serves as counsel for Bedrock Care of New York, Milton Nursing’s ownership firm, and has been providing recent reports from the facility, updated the death toll Friday night.
“Sadly, 19 resident lives in total have been lost, which includes some residents who passed away at the hospital,” Weiner said. “This has all been quite devastating to everyone and we truly grieve for their loss.”
Jenn Sarviss, of Danville, granddaughter of Janet Bardole, 85, who has been in the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, is Janet’s power of attorney.
Sarviss described her dealing with the home as “a real disaster. You never get a straight story anymore. The bottom line is, if she did not have a cell phone, there would be no communication with her.”
Bardole has the virus, Sarviss said on Friday. “She tested positive for the virus last Friday. She was actually doing well. And then they ended up moving someone else into the room that she was in. I don’t think that was right because they already had COVID in the building. Putting COVID patients together just didn’t seem right.”
Bardole “took a turn for the worse,” Sarviss said. “And they finally, after fighting with them all day yesterday (Thursday) took her to the hospital. She was asking to go. They told her no. Then they said yes. There was so much back and forth. I couldn’t get a straight answer from the nursing staff at all.
“It’s very frustrating and nerve wracking,” she said. “Not only because I’m her granddaughter. But I’m also the power of attorney and answer to the rest of the family.”
As an example of the frustration, Sarviss said that on Thursday, “I had (Janet) on the phone and she was telling me she was going to the hospital. In the meantime, I called the nursing home because I’m the power of attorney and they should have called me to tell me they were going to send her.
“When I called in, one nurse said they were sending her because she requested to go, and the family keeps ‘nagging’ her to go,” Sarviss said. “That was the reasoning that they were sending her out. I hung up the phone and another nurse called me up within five minutes of the first phone call. She was calling to let me know that they were sending Janet out to the hospital because it is protocol, so they can deep clean the room. I stopped her and said, ‘wait a second. I literally just hung up the phone and got a whole different story. So what is the true reason that you are sending her?’”
The nurse said it was a little bit of both.
Then, according to Sarviss, the first nurse called back — as Sarviss was talking to nurse number two — and said there had been a change in reasoning as to why her grandmother was being sent to a hospital.
“That happened over a few minutes period,” Sarviss said. “I’ll tell you, they couldn’t get their stories straight. When you call, nobody answers the phone or it rings for long periods of time. It’s very frustrating. I’ve been on the phone asking questions, and they would just put me on hold and go out for lunch. Can you believe that?”
It’s frustrating, it’s scary, Sarviss continued, “because my grandmother has underlying conditions, heart issues.”
Sarviss said the facility did not tell her to what hospital her grandmother had been transferred.
“Nope. I had to find out for myself,” she said. “Her cell phone was turned off. Turns out she was sent to Geisinger in Shamokin. I had no idea where she was at. I found out by going to Facebook and the Union County fire wire, when they made the ambulance call to come pick her up last night (Thursday).
“Nobody has called me. They still haven’t called me,” Sarviss said Friday morning.
It’s very frustrating for Bardole, Sarviss said. “She can’t figure out what is going on and why she can’t talk to me.”
Geisinger plans to keep her in the hospital for two weeks, Sarviss said. “They said I couldn’t visit her. I guess these next two weeks are going to be a waiting game and we’ll hope for the best.”
Sarviss does feel better that Bardole is at Geisinger. “They’ve already started working with her for respiratory issues,” Sarviss said. “She wasn’t getting anything like that at the nursing center. They weren’t doing anything.”
Sarviss was at the facility last week to sign papers, as power of attorney, “and I witnessed with my own two eyes, two girls come out in PPE gear and they stood right outside smoking cigarettes and went back in. Aren’t you supposed to only wear PPE gear while you are in the room with patients? You take it off, you clean yourself, then you put on new PPE gear.”
Sarviss hopes that whatever is “going on” inside the nursing home can be brought out into the open and then fixed. “There are a lot of people in those homes who still have a lot of life left in them.”
Jack Fisher, of Lewisburg, had a mother in the facility. She died at age 95 of COVID on Aug. 10.
Fisher and his sister, Judy, often visited the Milton center on a daily basis.
“I thought they were understaffed, and would be totally unprepared to handle something like COVID-19,” he said.
He personally saw instances where residents in wheelchairs needed to get to restrooms, but didn’t because there wasn’t enough staff around at the time to help them.
Communication with the staff was difficult, Fisher said, particularly after the center closed their doors to visitors.
“I couldn’t get through,” he said, “or I’d be on hold and just have to wait, and wait ...”
Fisher says the blame for all this is not the nurses and aides — “I would never say that,” he said. But all of the entities involved, from Bedrock Care, of N.Y,. the owners, to the State of Pennsylvania, in particular, the Department of Health.