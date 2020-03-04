LEWISBURG — Students and families interested in Milton Hershey School are invited to a free information event with admissions counselors at 6 p.m. March 18 at Country Cupboard, 101 Hafer Road.
Counselors will discuss Milton Hershey School’s pre-K through 12th-grade education and home life structure. The session includes information about technology-driven education and hands-on learning opportunities. Additionally, the counselors will explain the role of houseparents who care for students living at the school.
Milton Hershey School is a cost-free, private, coeducational school in Hershey for children from lower-income families. The school offers home life year-round, small class sizes, honors and AP courses, as well as a career and technical training curriculum. Additionally, students of all ages can participate in a variety of leadership and extracurricular activities at no cost to their families.
For more information and to register for this event, call 1-800-322-3248 or register online at www.mhskids.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO