SUNBURY — Angela Guthrie has been hesitant to take her son out in public due to his medical conditions but didn’t want him to miss a visit to Santa Claus.
Ian Guthrie, 10, of Northumberland has CHARGE syndrome, a disorder that affects many areas of the body. CHARGE is an abbreviation for several of the features common in the disorder: coloboma, heart defects, atresia choanae (also known as choanal atresia), growth retardation, genital abnormalities and ear abnormalities.
When Sunbury Lightfest Committee Chairs Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans, who play Santa and Mrs. Claus in Sunbury, offered virtual visits this year due to COVID-19, Guthrie jumped at the chance.
“It’s perfect,” said Guthrie. “I was hoping they would do something like this. It helps keeps kids who have conditions like Ian’s and those who can’t be out.”
Ian, who communicates mostly through sign language and virtually, has a heart defect, is deaf in one ear and has 30 percent hearing in the other, he has a trach tube installed due to an unformed uvula and a feeding tube. When he was born in November 2010, he had to remain in the hospital for 49 days.
Safety is on the mind of groups who bring Santa to communities, especially now with rising cases of COVID-19. The Associated Press reported that about 50 children were exposed after Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 10 in Ludowici about 46 miles south of Savannah, Ga.
The Rosancranses had a safety plan in place at Santa’s Workshop on Market Street around Cameron Park for the third year in a row. The Rosancranses canceled contactless in-person visits due to the rising COVID-19 cases but still have virtual appointments left.
“We only had one more to go (on the 18th),” said Victoria Rosancrans. “With the rising numbers and me being a nurse, we decided to stop. We tried to socially distance, but it was hard with a 3-year-old in a mask. I had to bend down to hear them so I was still in their space.”
The in-person visits had plastic shields and guards, but many parents didn’t wear masks, she said.
Virtual visits are still scheduled by 15-minute appointment only for Friday, Monday and Wednesday between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. On Christmas Eve, the Rosancrans are doing a Facebook live reading at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“I changed my caller ID so it comes up as Santa Claus,” said Victoria Rosancrans. “Their eyes get so big. It’s been really fun to talk to the kids. They take us through the house and show us their trees or ornaments.”
In Northumberland, Santa and Mrs. Claus have a house in King Street Park with some restrictions on the visits, according to Noelle Long, president of 17857.org.
Santa and Mrs. Claus wear masks and visitors are only allowed on the porch while they talk to them in the house. They have a “fun and festive garland and sign” asking visitors to stay one sleigh apart to maintain social distancing. Visitors are also required to wear masks, said Long.
“We wanted to make sure everybody stayed completely safe,” said Long. “It seems to have worked. No one has complained about it. I do feel strongly that we need to adapt and be nimble.”
The last two open hours for Santa in Northumberland are 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday until Christmas.
In Milton, The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) set up a Santa house on an empty lot along Broadway Street with hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday. This coming Saturday is the last one, said TIME Treasurer John Pfeil, who plays Santa while his wife, Elaine Pfeil, plays Mrs. Claus.
The house itself is not open this year. Santa meets with children on the front porch with no contact and separated by a railing. Masks are required and people are asked to stay distanced, said Pfeil.
“It’s been fun,” said Pfeil, who has played Santa for three years. “We had roughly the same number of kids this year as in the past. We just visit slightly different. Hopefully next year we do it with kids climbing on laps again.”
The Santa Claus at the Susquehanna Valley Mall is different this year too. A display with a storybook theme was set up in the center court with Santa seated inside a specially-made snow globe behind Plexiglass. People can have their photographs taken standing several feet in front of the jolly elf. There are also two other specially decorated backdrops in the mall designed for taking holiday photos.