SUNBURY — Northumberland County is hosting its 10th annual Adoption Day starting at 9 a.m. today.
The annual event, sponsored by the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services, celebrates all the adoptions that have taken place throughout the year as well as the adoptions that will take place on Adoption Day. Beginning at 9 a.m., the children will kick off the festivities by taking part in several fun activities at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Adoption Day coincides with National Adoption Awareness Month. It is designed to raise awareness for both adoptions and the growing need for foster families.
Within the last five years, Northumberland County Children and Youth Services provided 133 children with forever homes. During this event today, the county will celebrate 43 children who have been adopted between December 2018 and September 2019 with even more to occur on the day of the event.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER