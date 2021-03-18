LEWISBURG — Family Care Home Health in Sunbury received the Governor’s Achievement Award for its commitment to their employees and partnership with EARN, a Pennsylvania Department of Human Services program that operates locally within PA CareerLink.
The Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation (CPWDC) announced the honor.
With an understanding of how social and economic barriers can influence success in employment, Family Care Home Health Agency proactively considers their employees’ unique needs so as to overcome barriers related to transportation and child care.
EARN — Employment, Advancement and Retention Network program — provides comprehensive and holistic services delivered locally via CPWDC’s subcontractor, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. EARN assists recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to overcome barriers and stabilize their lives, set goals, explore potential careers, receive skills training and ultimately attain employment. Employer partners are essential to the success of EARN.
Mirroring the EARN program’s focus, Family Care Home Health Agency fosters an environment for growth and learning by accommodating work schedules to give participants the ability to train and advance.