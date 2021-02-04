TREVORTON — A family of four is staying with relatives following a second-alarm fire at their Trevorton home Thursday afternoon.
Trevorton Fire Chief Ed Reed said the fire at 124 E. Coal Street started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday sending 30 firefighters to the scene.
Reed said the fire was contained quickly and it was held to an upstairs room.
Reed said the fire is under investigation and no caused has been determined. Reed said the home suffered smoke and water damage but that everyone made it out safely.
"Everyone did a great job and were able to contain the fire and knock it down quickly," he said.
Fire departments from Trevorton, Shamokin, Coal Township and Kulpmont all assisted at the scene.