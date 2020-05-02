The family of a 2016 Children's Miracle Network Kid at Geisinger Medical Cennter is donating Lemongrass Spa soothing care kits to help comofort those who put their lives at risk each day for the people of their community.
It was Heather Mattucci's way to help in the fight against COVID-19. Her initial goal was to donate 30 kits, but the outpouring of support allowed her to donate 62 kits to the staff in the ICU.
Right now, Heather, and her husband Daniel, who works in the vascular operating room at GMC, are caring for their 8-year-old son Carter, a 2016 Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Miracle Kid. Carter was born with a congenital heart defect that caused the right side of his heart to be underdeveloped, not allowing proper oxygenation of blood for his body. He had three surgeries to correct the problem. However, with the heart defect, Carter could have severe complications if he were infected with COVID-19.
“I just hope the frontline workers know how much they are appreciated and valued,” Heather said. “I am in awe of their sacrifices.”
— RICK DANDES