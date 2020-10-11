ELYSBURG — Hallo-Fun Weekends started at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg this week, bringing out visitors from far and wide.
Every weekend in October, Knoebels transforms into a spooktacular place for ghosts and ghouls of all ages. Visitors participated in slightly spooky craft activities, hopped on rides with Halloween-themed decor and munched on fall food on Saturday. The event is held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.
"We come here every year, ever since my (18-year-old) daughter was young," said Doug Dailey, of the Poconos. "There's so much to do, so much fun. It's peaceful. It's old fashioned fun at Knoebels."
His 7-year-old son, Ryan Dailey, decorated his own pumpkin after picking it from a field. He said he likes to ride the roller coasters.
Zachariah Lucier, 9, son of Jennifer and Jonathan Lucier, of Harrisburg, decorated a Halloween picture at the same activity area.
"We make sure to come out each year for Hallo-Fun," said Jonathan Lucier. "We come about twice a year to the park."
"It's nice wholesome fun," said Jennifer Lucier.
John Hunt, a member of the American Coaster Enthusiasts, traveled from Coram, N.Y., to ride the coasters, especially the Phoenix.
"It's my favorite time of year to come," said Hunt. "They're really well taken care of and it's really well kept. It's thrilling and exciting."
Stacy Ososkie, the park's public relations manager, said Hallo-Fun is open four weekends this year since the annual Covered Bridge Festival was canceled due to COVID-19. The festival usually attracts tens of thousands of people.
"We're really thrilled to be able to provide a family fun outing for the fall," said Ososkie.
About 40 rides are open for the weekends. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are required.