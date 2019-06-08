LEWISBURG — The many friends and family members of Brandon Kramm gathered with dozens of community leaders, and district administrators at the Lewisburg Area High School Saturday for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Brandon S. Kramm Memorial Baseball Field.
“The way the Lewisburg and Harvard communities have rallied to make this happen shows what type of person Brandon was,” said Eric Wetzel, LAHS vice principal, friend and former teammate of Brandon’s. “The way people have stepped up just reflects on the type of person he was and now, due to his passion for life, this field will be a very special place.”
The field, which will sit adjacent to the high school along Newman Road in Kelly Township, will cost $400,000 and will not be paid for by the school but rather by funds raised by the community, and what Brandon’s dad, Jeff, dubbed “Kramm Nation.”
Brandon, a 2001 graduate of LAHS and a 2005 graduate of Harvard University, died in 2013 at the age of 30. He was diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases, Crohns’ Disease and Primary Schlerosing Cholangtis, a rare liver disorder. He died in 2013 after two liver transplants.
Throughout his life, Brandon was both a talented and successful athlete - in 1997 he played on the Lewisburg Little League Senior Division East World Series Team and in high school earned varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball. He also played on the Harvard football team.
Though he enjoyed all types of sports, he loved baseball, said Jeff, who spoke on behalf of the family at the groundbreaking.
“This is an appropriate legacy for Brandon,” he said. “This group of extraordinary friends and family and community members is incredible. I don’t know anyone who’s left this kind of impact in his short life.”
Though shocked to find out that the “Field of Dreams” they hoped to build in Brandon’s memory would cost so much, Jeff said he is amazed at how quickly funds were raised. An annual golf tournament, auctions and in-kind as well as direct donations made the dream a reality in just six years.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brandon’s friend and roommate from Harvard, said the past several years have, at times, been very trying, but he has drawn strength from the Kramm nation. Fitzpatrick, an NFL quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, made time in his schedule to attend the annual golf tournament as well as the groundbreaking, and said that it was “a special feeling to be able to be here on the cusp of getting this done.”
“He (Brandon) loved the people here,” said Fitzpatrick. “And he deserves this field - he was an unbelievable guy and I am glad to be able to be a part of the golf tournament each year because it allows me to share how special he was with those who didn’t get to know him.”
Fitzpatrick said he is thankful that the Kramm family and Brandon’s circle of Lewisburg friends have allowed him to be a part of the experience in creating the Field of Dreams.
“The legend of Brandon Kramm lives on,” he said.
Ann Glock, executive director of The Green Dragon Foundation, also expressed her thanks to the many people who have helped bring the project to fruition, including Ted Strosser of Strosser and Baer Architects. Strosser has donated his time and services to design the field and manage the construction project.
“So many people have helped,” said Glock. “Since 2014 there have been several generous donors, auction item donors and buyers,” individual donations, the golf tournament and other fundraisers.
“Every gift has helped make this possible,” said Glock.
Both Glock and Jeff Kramm gave credit to Julie Kramm, Brandon’s mom, for her “tireless work” over the years to help make the dream a reality.
“She is truly a dynamo,” said Glock.
Among the crowd of supporters were Jeff and Julie Rowe and their sons, Grant and Grady.
“I have known the Kramm family since childhood, and I know how devastating Brandon’s illness was to their family,” said Julie Rowe. “They have taken a tremendous loss and turned it into something that will be so valuable for our community for years to come.”
Rowe said they look forward to watching their sons play ball on this field.
“Someday my sons will have a chance to play on this field, and I hope that they aspire to live a life like Brandon’s. He has touched so many lives and will continue to do so through his ‘Field of Dreams.’”
The field is expected to be ready for games by next spring. Wetzel said despite the fact that he has three daughters that are unlikely to ever play on the field, he looks forward to bringing his family there to watch games.