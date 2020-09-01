MILTON — Joshua Rodriguez said he is missing a part of his soul.
The 19-year-old sibling of Joseph Rodriguez, who was killed in a vehicle accident on Aug. 30, said he doesn't know who he is without his twin brother.
"I am lost right now," a tearful Joshua Rodriguez said at a candlelight vigil held for Joseph at the Brown Avenue Park Pavillion in Milton Tuesday night. "I lost my best friend and I don't know who I am without him."
According to Milton state police, at 2:39 a.m. on Aug. 30, Joseph Rodriguez was a passenger in a southbound 1993 Subaru Legacy that was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Matthew Jodon who was driving the wrong way on Route 15, in Kelly Township.
The vehicle Jodon was driving was headed north in the southbound lane of Route 15 in Kelly Township, according to state police at Milton.
Jodon also died in the crash.
On Tuesday, the family of Joseph Rodriguez gathered with more than 200 friends and community members to remember the 2020 Midd-West High School graduate.
"I am heartbroken," said Cynthia Miranda, 42, of Milton, Joseph Rodriguez's mother. "To see the love and support from all these people shows how much my son meant to everyone. I know I have to be strong for my children but I am hurting so much right now."
Joseph Rodriguez's oldest sister, Danisha Miranda, 25, said she is devastated over the loss of her brother and overwhelmed by the support of the community.
"I look around and I know my brother is smiling at all of these people who came here tonight because they loved him," she said. "I am looking around and just see how sad everyone is over all of this and the support we are receiving is amazing."
Cynthia Miranda agreed with her daughter.
"I have received so many messages and calls," she said. "My son is loved by so many people and I want to let everyone know I got their messages and I am truly thankful for every one of them."
One by one, people walked up to the family of Joseph Rodriguez and hugged them and spoke words of encouragement while more than 100 candles were lit on picnic benches, flooded with pictures of the 19-year-old football player.
"I look like my brother don't I," Joshua Rodriguez said while looking at a picture. "I can't hold back the tears and all of this seems like a bad dream to me. I am completely lost."
Joshua Rodriguez said anyone who thinks small communities don't come together is wrong.
"I think tonight shows that we as a community come together in tough times," he said. "Look around here and see how many people came out to show their love."
Organizers of Tuesday's candlelight vigil Janet Quinones, 42, of Milton, and Julio Valladares, 47, of Milton, said they are lifelong friends of the Rodriguez family and that the children are like their own children.
"I just spoke with Joe (Rodriguez) the other day," Valladares said while holding back tears. "He was like a son to me and I am completely heartbroken right now."
Quinones agreed. "Tonight shows how much love this community has," she said.
Cynthia Miranda summed up the night with a message for other parents.
"Love your children," she said. "Love them with everything you are. We are supposed to be there to protect them and my heart will never stop aching over this. I want to say to all parents out there to hug their children and let them know how much they are loved."