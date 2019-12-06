ELYSBURG — Tiger nation came out roaring at a pep rally held Thursday night at the Ralpho Township Community Gym, in advance of today's PIAA Class 2A state championship game in Hershey.
Family, friends, and fans came out to cheer on the entire Southern Columbia football squad, coaching staff and cheerleading squad, as the team goes for its 10th state title, 48th win in a row and third consecutive championship.
As cheerleaders and players filed into the gym, Kendra Roth, head varsity cheerleading coach, called the evening "bittersweet. This was a tough week emotionally," she said. "The cheerleading and football teams are close. We travel together. Eight of our 21 girls are seniors and they are realizing that their high school journey will be ending. But the girls are also very excited about this last game."
Just as excited were family members in the packed stands.
Rex Crowl's grandson, Nate is a star linebacker on the team. As Rex sat in the stand, surrounded by family, he said he was excited about going to Hershey.
"I've been there the last few years," he said. "This team has been through so much together. I think the guys are realizing that after the championship game, it's over. They want to end their high school careers with a win tomorrow. It would cap the season."
Head coach Jim Roth addressed the crowd, saying "this has been a special year, the way they performed, at a very high level."
Roth noted that they upgraded their schedule during the year, taking on tough competition — "and these young men met every challenge. They dominated teams that had very good records. This is a unique group. They are loose, relaxed and they have fun."
Jim Roth introduced every player on the squad, and then Kendra Roth introduced every cheerleader, all to great applause.
Ellen Rossi, a longtime Tiger fan, said she's been to the team's pep rally in prior years, "but this one seems a bit different. It's the final time we'll see this team together, they are so talented, many going on to major schools. It's great to see the community come out tonight and throw them a party."
Several players, including star wideout Julian Fleming, took a microphone and thanked their families and friends for their support this year.
And at the end of the night, there was a great shout: "Go Tigers."