NORTHUMBERLAND — Anna Grace Packer is a survivor.
The 90-year-old woman, who lives in Northumberland with her 86-year-old husband John "Woody" Packer, has survived polio, a rare cause of meningitis, several broken bones and most recently beat back cancer into remission after putting off treatments over the last year. The couple of 65 years and their family — like many families across the United States — are now doing all they can to make sure COVID-19 isn't on the list of things they will encounter.
Their daughter Jennifer Kerwin and her husband Chris, of Northumberland, have been taking care of them since March. They have not seen the majority of their family — six children, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren — in months. They describe their family as close-knit and frequently had get-togethers before the pandemic.
"They have been taking care of us for months, trying to keep us safe during this pandemic," said Anna Grace, the last surviving sibling of 12. "We were very careful. She (Jennifer) did all the shopping. I was like a hermit."
COVID-19 has changed their lives even if no one in the family has been infected, they said.
"We don't really go anywhere," said John Packer, a veteran of the U.S. Marines. "We go to the store, we come home. It's like being in jail and you can't go anywhere."
"I feel closed in," said Anna Grace. "I miss the family. It's been hard."
Their son Dean Packer, of York, praised the Kerwins for making sacrifices for their parents.
"They have been amazing and instrumental in getting food, going shopping for them, making sure they're safe," said Dean Packer.
Granddaughter of the Civil War
Her family describes Anna Grace as a "miracle" whose life has had many twists and turns.
Both Anna Grace's grandfather and John's great grandfather served in and survived the Battle of Gettysburg. Anna Grace's grandfather even witnessed the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee at the Appomattox Court House to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant that ended the Civil War.
"Imagine how the story of her family and life would have changed had Great Grandfather Broderick not survived the Civil War," said their son Dean Packer, of York. "Obviously, there would not have been a story. I have often thought about how lucky I am and our huge family is in light of the chain of events relating to this family."
Paralyzed from polio
Anna Grace was 20 studying to be a registered nurse in the 1950s when she contracted polio right before her senior year at Geisinger School of Nursing. She had been assigned to treat patients in the hospital and ended up paralyzed from the waist down on her left side.
After months of rehabilitation, she recovered, although she missed three months of instructional time. Despite the setback, she graduated with the highest honors, having been presented with an award at graduation for the highest standing in nursing theory and practice.
The clash with polio left Anna Grace with spinal issues and she had many back surgeries in her life. She contracted Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) in May 2007, a rare cause of meningitis that was one of the first cases in the United States. Given a 40 percent chance of survival, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consulted on her case.
"It almost took her life," said Dean Packer. "It left her with the inability to walk on her own. She is a survivor. She and had have been an incredible example for the entire extended family."
Fighting, beating cancer
Anna Grace has also had a heart bypass at age 51 and had cancer removed from her colon in 2019. Most recently, Anna Grace was diagnosed in November 2019 with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma of the left leg. In January, before any treatments, she fell and broke an arm and a leg and was in rehab for six weeks, which put off treatment until she healed. She was discharged shortly before the state shutdowns.
Anna Grace put off treatment as long as possible to avoid the hospital. Staring in August, she had three sessions of chemotherapy and 15 days of radiation. The cancer is in remission now.
John served in the Marines in post-Korean Conflict for three years. Anna Grace retired in 1992 as an RN and John retired in 1996 from Merck in Danville.
They pass the time by doing yard work and having virtual meet-ups with their family members.