Family members flee Kulpmont fire

Fire chased three family members from their Kulpmont home in an early Sunday morning fire that destroyed the house.
Kulpmont Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Gilotti said the Wywadis family lived in the home, but he did not have the family members' names.
The call initally was reported as a fire with entrapment but all got out of the home, Gilotti said.
Fire companies from Kulpmont and several other municipalities responded to the 2:30 a.m. fire at 520 Pine St.
Gilotti said the home, engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene, was destroyed, but he was grateful for the mutal aid.
"I want to thank all the mutual aid companies," he said. "It was a fully involved structure upon arrival. They helped keep it to one house."
Fire officials could not immediately determine the cause.
"A state police fire marshal will be investigating tomorrow morning," Gilotti said on Sunday night.
In addition to Kulpmont, fire companies responding included those from Mount Carmel, Atlas, Shamokin, Maine Fire Company in Coal Township and Friendship Fire Company of Englewood, Frackville, Gilotti said.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 7:30 a.m., according to the deputy chief.