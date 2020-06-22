A family spokeswoman said the father of Corey Edkin is hopeful an arrest will be made soon in the cold case of his son, who went missing from a New Columbia home in 1986.
On Sunday, state police said they have recently made "significant advances" in the Union County cold case and say they are confident someone will be brought to justice the disappearance. Edkin's father, James Edkin, of Danville, could not be reached for comment on Monday, but his wife, Beverly Edkin, said the family is "hopeful." She did not offer further details.
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said Monday the case is still under investigation and the investigation has increased lately.
"In the last few weeks the case has been very active," Johnson said. Johnson said he has been made aware of details of the case but he would not comment on anything.
Trooper and lead investigator in the case, Brian Watkins said "significant advances in the Corey Edkin missing persons case" have been made and "the individuals who caused this tragedy will be brought to justice."
Corey Edkin was 2-years-old when he was reported missing from 159 2nd St, in New Columbia, on Oct. 13, 1986. Edkin's mother, Debbie Mowery, of New Berlin, reported her son missing, police said.
Troopers said Mowery told investigators she placed her son in her bed before she drove to a store in Milton in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to police. When she returned 30 minutes later, her son was gone, she said.
Mowery left the home while "several other children and Mowery's roommate" remained at the residence, troopers said.
Mowery reported the child missing and troopers, who said Corey Edkin's was wearing gray pajamas, began a search of the area, including the Susquehanna Valley River, troopers said.
Troopers said they do not believe in the likelihood Corey Edkin's walked away from the home nor that he was abducted by a third-party, according to a press release.
Corey Edkin's case was never closed, Watkins said. State police have continued to investigate the cold case for 34 years.
Corey Edkin was listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in 2009, according to NamUS Regional Program Specialist Amy Jenkinson.
Watkins said criminal investigators were able to make significant advances, and individuals with information on the case and advances in forensic technology were the reason for the latest advances. According to published reports in The Daily Item immediately following the disappearance, extensive searches were conducted in the area in the days and weeks after Edkin went missing. Police used helicopters to search by air and also brought in dive teams to search the Susquehanna River.
Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said no other information would be released at this time.
Corey Edkin's case is the oldest Valley cold case. The second oldest case is Barbara Miller.
Miller, 30, of Sunbury, went missing June 30, 1989, after investigators said she was last seen headed to a wedding in Mifflinburg. Miller's case remains active after it was opened in 2017 by former Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller. The case was transferred to the state Attorney General's Office. State investigators do not comment on cases. State investigators would not comment on whether or not the case is in the hands of state authorities.