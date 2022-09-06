SELINSGROVE — The Family Practice Center Laboratory in Selinsgrove has again received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).
Following a recent inspection of the laboratory, CAP's accreditation committee advised Dr. Cris Darrup, the lab director, that the facility was again receiving the national recognition due in part to its staff qualifications, safety, record-keeping and overall management.
"CAP accreditation ensures that our laboratory is meeting and exceeding standards for clinical laboratory testing," said lab manager Annmarie Renard.
Family Practice Center CFO Benjamin Willard said the designation is a "major accomplishment" and "confirms our ability to provide first-class care to our patients."
Family Practice Center Laboratory has maintained CAP-accreditation since 2008 and is one of about 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.