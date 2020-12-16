For Sandra W. O'Rourke, 84, of Danville, who died this past Sunday, helping those in need was a passion that shined like a beacon throughout her life as she served the community she loved.
Even her immediate family, who knew her as a devoted mother and grandmother, described her as "a force of nature," said oldest son Terry O'Rourke, on Tuesday.
In retrospect, Terry said that looking over a list of her accomplishments, "I wonder how anyone could be as involved as she was in so many things. Of course, my brother and sisters were close to it all. I knew how involved she was in the community, but the scope of her commitments was amazing."
Sandy's impact on the community was significant. She was the Montour County Heart Association chairperson in 1970 and was president of the Geisinger Medical Center Auxiliary; she was also the chairwoman of the Danville Area Food Bank for nine years, which she expanded to include all of the local churches. She helped establish the Jubilee Kitchen and co-chaired the Task Force for the Gate House Shelter to get it started and served on the board for several years.
In 1995, Sandy started the Good Samaritan Crisis Fund sponsored by the local churches and chaired the fund since its inception.
Nancy Fritz, who now chairs the Community Christmas Tree program said, "I knew Sandy. I work at the Good Samaritan Mission. I thought I knew her very well, but when I read the obituary and all the things she had done, I thought, 'When did she have time to do all this?'
"I respected and admired her," Fritz said. "She was such an asset to this community. She is going to be missed."
Sandy "was one of the most passionate, kind, caring people that I have ever had the privilege to know," said Gate House Shelter program director Cindy Powers
Powers knew "of her, but didn't really get to know her until I started working at the Gate House. Everybody knew the name Sandra O'Rourke, knew all the things she was involved in. The more I got to know her the more I realized what an amazing person she was.
"She not only saw a need," Powers said. "She acted on it. And made it one of the missions of her life to help people."
The Gate House originated from a study that Sandy did on homelessness in Montour County.
"Homelessness in rural areas does not look like homelessness in cities," Powers said. "Her study concluded that we did have a problem here and that something needed to be done about it. So this began as a grassroots effort, where she got people in the community involved. This all resulted in the Gate House being here.
"I talk to people every day who say 'one person can't make a difference.'" Powers said. "Well, Sandy's difference is going to outlive Sandy."
Family remembers
Chris O'Rourke said on Tuesday that "the family is still struggling with her passing, and I'm sure we will be for quite some time."
Even thinking back "as far as I can remember," Chris said. "She was always involved in something. Whether it was our lives, and eventually she branched out on her own.
"I remember the first thing she organized, a rummage sale, I think, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Riverside," he said, laughing. "My brother and I slept over there to 'watch over things.' And she blossomed after that."
Her involvement in things took a little getting used to, Chris said. "Of course, she was always extraordinarily supportive of us (two brothers, three sisters) in our endeavors. But we all understood. And we all supported her. Everything she did we acknowledged and helped her out as best we could."
Her passion for helping other people "was pretty routine. It wasn't unusual for us to get phone calls on Christmas Day or even Christmas Eve from a client who needed help," Chris said. "She would find a way to help them. She was always going ... she always had the strength and the energy."
Terry O'Rourke, Chris's older brother, recalls when his parents moved from one location in Danville to their present location in Danville. "Chris was very young. Maybe he doesn't remember, but that was when she never stopped. She would get up at 5-o'clock in the morning and never sit down until a few minutes before bedtime. She didn't watch TV. She didn't read, except for the bible and a few books now and then. All-day, on the phone.
"She liked to be in charge," Terry recalled. "If things needed to be done, she was the first one to volunteer to run it. For her, things didn't need to be perfect. It just needed to be done. Once something was done, you could move on to do the next thing. Her philosophy was — get it done. She was totally determined. If she thought something could be done, she'd get it done."
Terry, who is now a doctor, remembers coming home from medical school and seeing his mother on the phone quoting regulations, working to help people pay bills. "I recall thinking to myself, 'who is this person?'" he laughed. "As kids, she was so much fun to be around, but now that I saw the things she was up to, the magnitude of it. The phone never stopped ringing. All the people who needed stuff were calling our house."
Sandy was especially close to her grandkids.
Chris remembers a time with his first child — Sandy's first grandchild. "We were taking him to day care, and she said 'no.' She dialed back on what she was doing and watched over him. Subsequently, she watched over seven of her grandchildren ... every day — find stuff for them to do and keep them occupied."
Sandy would sometimes take her grandkids along when she had things to do, Chris said, "which was kind of a neat little lesson for them on how to help out in their community."
A celebration of Sandy's life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Good Samaritan Mission, P.O. Box 114, Danville, Pa.