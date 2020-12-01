It was late Monday afternoon when Sally Mazol, of Turbotville, received a phone call from the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, saying that her mother, a resident in the home, had tested positive for COVID-19.
"But with no symptoms," Mazol said. "They said they'd keep me posted."
Prior to the phone call, Mazol and her sister had tried, with little success, she said, to find out more about her mother's condition. "They said we would get a 'live' phone call for any reason if she needs to be moved to another room."
But Mazol doesn't know if her mother has been moved, perhaps to another floor.
"My sister and I are very concerned about our mother, and we wait each day hoping she is OK," Mazol said.
Attorney Steven Weiner, of Kaufman, Borgeest and Ryan LLC, which represents Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center owner Bedrock Care, said despite undertaking all recommended measures, including continued "vigilant use of PPE and weekly testing of staff, there has been a COVID outbreak impacting both residents and staff at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center."
As of Tuesday morning, there were 82 residents — of a total of 125 that live in the facility — confirmed positive, as well as 23 confirmed staff. Weiner said three patients are currently hospitalized, two of whom are expected to return to the facility in the next day or two. According to the update posted on the facilities website by administrator Melissa Pelito, there are also 12 tests pending.
Mary (Wagner) Kilkeary, the sister of Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, died Saturday of COVID-19 at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the family.
Weiner, representing facility operator Bedrock Care, also said a resident died Saturday though he did not identify the individual.
Wagner said she believes staff at Watsontown Nursing “did the best they can in a very difficult situation.” She was less confident about actions taken by the facility’s corporate leadership.
“I’m concerned to know what corporate did. It happened at (Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center) and they should have learned, and it happened again. She deserved better,” Wagner said.
Wagner was referring to the summertime outbreak another Bedrock Care facility, Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where 59 staff members and 108 residents tested positive for the disease. According to state data, 35 residents died in the outbreak at Milton Nursing.
“It’s a tragic situation. It was shocking. She was diagnosed and she was gone. It was just so hard for our family,” Wagner said.
Wagner implored members of the public to abide by mitigation measures recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: wear a face covering, maintain social distance and be vigilant in washing one’s hands.
In an effort to plan for a potential outbreak, the Watsontown facility has been undertaking a variety of measures since the outset of the pandemic in March, Weiner said. Those efforts have continued to be enhanced as more tools have been made available to health care practitioners.
"Indeed, throughout this health care crisis," he continued, "Watsontown has sought to strictly adhere to all recommendations established at the federal, state and local levels. As recently as early November, the state conducted a survey on-site and did not find any infection control deficiencies. Last week, the Regional Response Healthcare Provider Team (RRHPT) developed in response to the COVID pandemic, also undertook a routine tour and inspection of the facility in an effort to further enhance our objectives."
In an effort to further defeat the virus, Weiner said, Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation formed an alliance with Geisinger Health to offer on-site care and were able to provide intravenous antibody infusion of medication — remdesivir — to certain residents who met approved criteria to receive it. The drug has been approved for emergent use to treat COVID-positive patients.
"As the virus has also impacted a number of staff at the facility, we have engaged various resources, including affiliated Bedrock Care facilities to supplement our staffing to care for our residents," Weiner said. "We continue to cohort residents in designated zones, screen staff at the beginning and end of each shift and screen all residents, with the availability of rapid testing on-site and, as needed, PCR verification."
Meanwhile, relatives of residents still are frustrated by not knowing more about their loved ones.
"I have a friend who keeps trying to get information on one of her loved ones and all she can get is either no answer or the answering machine and no call back," Mazol said.
"I realize they are extremely busy but a call back for this person would be nice," she said. "They went from nine affected residents to more than 80 in less than two weeks. We get no daily reports, only what is on the Bedrock Care website."