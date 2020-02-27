MANDATA — Line Mountain officials and the family of the late Wellington Shaffer plan to honor the 7-year-old boy who died in a farming accident in 2018.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the board members unanimously approved the establishment of a Wellington Shaffer Memorial Award in the amount of $1,000 each year for the next five years. Recipients will be selected in accordance with the guidelines yet to be established.
On Oct. 4, 2018, Wellington succumbed to the injuries he sustained on the night of Sept. 29, 2018, after falling into a corn trailer at 342 Dreibelbis Road, just off Mountain Road. Wellington was a first-grade student at Northumberland Christian School. His mother, Sarah Shaffer, went to Line Mountain School District. Wellington's aunt is a middle school teacher in the district and Wellington's older brother, Wyatt, is a Line Moutain sophomore.
Wellington, the son of Cyril and Sarah Shaffer, of Dalmatia, was in critical condition at the hospital for a week after falling into a corn machine.
