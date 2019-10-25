SUNBURY — The family of 3-year-old Arabella Parker is working to get custody of the child after Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp was arrested Thursday and jailed Friday on $200,000 cash bail.
Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, faces felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of a child abuse case and hindering apprehension for prosecution, according to state police. She was arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Friday.
Delcamp's sister, Sarah Delcamp, of Sunbury, said her family is working with county officials in order to get emergency custody of Parker who remains in critical condition with only a 10-percent chance at survival. The child has made slight improvements, Sarah Delcamp said.
Sarach Delcamp also said she or her family are not affiliated with any group attempting to raise money for Parker. The family is appreciative of the support but have not registered any charitable foundations or are sponsoring anyone attempting to raise funds.
Sarah Delcamp said her family is focused on Parker's health and attempting to get temporary custody until the legal situations are sorted out. Sarah Delcamp did not say whether a hearing for custody was being scheduled.
Parker's father, Karl Parker is currently incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township for a charge related to a DUI, according to court documents.
According to court documents, while Arabella was on the ground having a seizure Oct. 10, Samantha Delcamp, of Trevorton googled "what to do when your child is having a seizure" at 9 p.m.
Northumberland County 911 records show that emergency crews were not called until 9:50 p.m., leaving the child on the ground for 50 minutes untreated, troopers said.
Samatha Delcamp, of Trevorton, was taken into custody by Stonington state trooper Brian Seibert at around 7 p.m.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz declined comment on the case.
Samatha Delcamp's boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, appeared for a preliminary hearing in front of Gembic on Friday and the judge raised his bail from $200,000 cash to $500,000.
According to court documents, Samatha Delcamp provided false statements during an interview with troopers on Oct. 10 when she first told authorities Burgess did not cause the injuries to her daughter but later admitted he did.
Samatha Delcamp told troopers that when Burgess would punch the child she did not do anything to prevent the incidents from happening, according to court documents.
Troopers said Samantha Delcamp failed to alert authorities of alleged child abuse and prevented Northumberland County Children and Youth Services from investigating.
When Samatha Delcamp did speak to Children and Youth Services, she lied on several occasions and attempted to cover up all accusations against her and Burgess, troopers said.
According to the Northumberland County Court filing on Sept. 9, Bonnie Kahley, 55, of Sunbury, Arabella's maternal grandmother, asked a domestic relations hearing officer for partial custody of the child on Aug. 2. A hearing between Kahley and her daughter Samantha Delcamp was scheduled for Sept. 5 in front of Northumberland County Hearing Officer Marsha Skoff. Kahley was 27 minutes late for the hearing, according to the court filing.
Children and Youth officials had said they were not concerned with Arabella living with Delcamp, according to the filing.
The case was dismissed.