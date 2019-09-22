LEWISBURG — One of America's foremost pianists left a positive impression on those who came out Sunday afternoon to hear him perform at Bucknell University.
Jeremy Denk, who performed at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, was a winner of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize. He was also recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
"I can't believe anybody can move their hands that fast," said Janice Mann, of Lewisburg. "My brain won't move that fast. He makes it look so easy."
Helmut Graser, of Lewisburg and originally from Germany, said the performance was "astounding" and "superb."
Keith Young, of Winfield, said he enjoyed the performance, especially A minor English Suite by Johann Sebastian Bach.
"He (Denk) explained what he was going to play and how he played it," said Young. "It was done so an average person can understand it."
Joan Heller and Hester Sweetwood, of the Lock Haven area, said they never heard Denk play live in person before, but he came highly recommended.
"I heard him on the radio," said Heller. "He's phenomenal."
While at the Weis Center, he performed Bach’s A minor English Suite; Ligeti’s Etudes Book one; Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No. 1; Berg’s Sonata; and Schumann’s Fantasy. More than 175 people came out to the performance.
Denk returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony and Cleveland Orchestra.
The performance was sponsored in part by Douglas and Mary Candland and is co-sponsored with Bucknell Music Department’s Piano Series.