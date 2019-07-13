BLOOMSBURG — Trucks of all sizes filled the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds as far as the eye could see on Friday afternoon during the 32nd annual 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals.
A large crowd turned out to watch the class 1 and 3 Mud Bogs competition, where trucks tried to see how far they could go in a long pit of mud before they sank in too far and had to stop.
Standing in front of his red white and blue 1992 F150 pickup, Kolby Whitenight, of Riverside, talked about how much he enjoys coming out to the jamboree.
“It’s just a good time," he said. "Everyone comes out, it’s just relaxing, everyone can be themselves. They get to show their trucks off, cruise around and watch the Tough Trucks and the Mud Bogs. It's just a good time out here.”
Trucks with both flags and people in the beds cruised around the grounds while stopping from time to time to check out what other people brought to the show.
“Anything 4-wheel drive, I love it, because I started out with a '47 Willys Jeep, which I still have,” said Joseph Gerz, 84, of Leola.
Gerz was showing off his 1964 Jeep CJ-5, which he has been restoring for the last five years.
Nick Giordano, of New Jersey, said the jamboree has been part of his life forever.
“My parents have been to every single one and they brought me up here when I was pretty much just a baby so you can't beat it. I love it," he said.
Giordano is staying at a campground with friends and family.
“I like Big Foot and all of them," he said. "Seeing the monster trucks isn’t something you get to see often so that’s pretty cool."
Jamboree events continue today and Sunday.
Gates open to the public at 9 a.m. today and the last event is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. The Monster Truck Thunder Drags & Freestyle start at 1 p.m. There are a variety of other events ranging from more mud bog races — at multiple times throughout the day – to the Mountain Man Beard Contest at 6 p.m. Check out the full schedule at 4wheeljamboree.com.
On Sunday, the gates open 9 a.m. and the last event, another Monster Truck Thunder Drags & Freestyle session, starts at 3 p.m.