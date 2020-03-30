While they continue to operate as essential businesses, Valley farmers are taking special precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"I'm doing fine at this point," said Bob Pardoe, who owns a farm in the Montandon-Milton area. "In our day-to-day work, we are trying to keep our distance from one another and beyond that going on with our life as normal.
Pardoe does not think the pandemic will affect his spring planting.
"From the standpoint of the farming community," he said, "we are considered essential so that we can go about doing our work and going to services that we may need at a dealership for farm equipment, or supplies.
"Being out and about we are kind of isolated individuals since we don't work in large groups," Pardoe continued. "It's each of us doing our own operation. Our helpers would be on one tractor or another. So we should be in pretty good shape to continue our work as normal through this time."
Josef Walsdorf manages his grandfather's farm (soybean, corn) in western Snyder County. "I'm watching the news and we make sure that everyone practices distancing, disinfects and we wash our hands," he said Sunday. "But beyond that, we don't have a lot of contact with people, other than when I go to get supplies."
Walsdorf is "careful when there's a group of people," he said, "but on the farm, that's really not an issue."
One thing he wanted to mention is that the price of fuel is down, and that is helping his bottom line. "I might even store some to lock down the price as it is now."
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has issued guidelines for farmers, farm markets and food processors, which include practicing social distancing when possible, proper sanitization and other measures.
Animal care is among the top priorities of farmers who have animal operations and farmers continue to ensure that their animals are well cared for during this time, said Liam Migdail, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
While farms remain in operation, some farmers are facing a number of challenges.
Migdail expects that there will be delays and/or complications in farmers being able to access necessary supplies and equipment, market their products and access and keep up their necessary workforce.
"Many farmers who are engaged heavily in restaurant sales are having to find other outlets for their products as demand decreases with restaurants closing or switching to takeout only," Migdail said. "But we have also heard some cases of farmers who sell direct to customers seeing a ramp-up in sales as staples such as meat, milk and eggs are in high demand from customers, which has helped offset the decrease in restaurant sales for some.
"We’ve also found that the COVID-19 situation has really underscored the digital divide in our state," Migdail said.
"Employees are being asked to telecommute and students are being asked to take classes online but many rural communities in Pennsylvania lack adequate access to high-speed internet," he said. "This is something that many farmers and rural residents have already been dealing with but the closures related to COVID-19 have really highlighted that challenge."