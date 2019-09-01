By Eric Scicchitano
LEWISBURG — Kristie McLeod saw a vacant downtown storefront for sale and imagined what could be.
What’s become is Farmhouse Fancy, a retailer of chic, country-inspired home decor at 204 Market St. that’s owned and operated by McLeod herself.
A one-time X-ray technician who spent the past 19 years as a stay-at-home mom, McLeod opened Farmhouse Fancy in early August. It’s her first foray as a small business owner and her first experience in retail.
“It kind of fell into our lap,” McLeod said of the building she and her husband, Randi, purchased in April. “This is my thing. I love to decorate.”
The experience brought about a crash-course in permitting and licensing as well as bookkeeping. Her husband, an emergency room doctor, completed most of the renovations on his own including running electric lines and installing shiplap walls.
McLeod sought out wholesalers and took on recommendations for brands of candles, baskets, mirrors, vases, decorative signs and throw pillows and blankets. Autumnal wreaths and ornamental gourds are among the latest seasonal wares available as summer yields to fall.
Farmhouse Fancy carries two regional candlemakers: Miles Welby of South Williamsport and Airy Acre Soy Scents of Mifflinburg.
The store’s partitioned spaces are all adorned with the wares for sale, giving an impression the store is less a retail space and more of a tastefully decorated set for a magazine photoshoot.
Maggie Keiffer, one of the McLeod’s three daughters, works at the store and said choosing inventory was perhaps the best benefit.
“This is what my house is like,” Keiffer said. “It was like we went shopping and we didn’t even have a budget.”
McLeod laughed and was quick to point out, “We did have a budget.”
The two laughed again before Keiffer continued, “Well, it felt like we didn’t.”
Farmhouse Fancy had a soft opening Aug. 6 ahead of a grand opening four days later. It wasn’t without a hiccup: the credit card machine malfunctioned.
That forced her to take a more traditional route to accommodate her customers.
“Thank God, I had paper receipts,” McLeod said. “Everybody was really cool about it.”
The McLeods live in the Watsontown area but chose to open shop in Lewisburg because of the established niche-business culture in the downtown.
McLeod said she’s confident the town will attract the foot traffic Farmhouse Fancy will need to age out of being a new business and into becoming a fixture on Market Street.
Keiffer’s confident, too, given what her mother’s accomplished so far.
“I’m so proud of her,” Keiffer said.
Farmhouse Fancy, 204 Market St., Lewisburg, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more, visit the store on Facebook or call the shop at 570-490-4223.