Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch confirmed Saturday's death of the 17-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills teen shot by another teen is still under investigation.
"It's an ongoing investigation and if and when charges are filed we will determine if it is subject to the Juvenile Act," Piecuch said.
State police at Selinsgrove have reported that the 17-year-old male was shot by another unidentified 17-year-old male on Wednesday at an undisclosed location on Palmer Lane in West Perry Township, Snyder County.
The wounded teen died on Saturday.
In the event any charges are filed against the teen, the information may never be disclosed if he is charged as a minor.