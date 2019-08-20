The fate of a medical marijuana dispensary permit relinquished last week in Shamokin is unknown at this time.
On Friday, Harvest of North Central PA LLC, which had finished building its Northumberland County facility at 520 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, and Harvest of Northwest PA LLC in New Castle, Lawrence County, relinquished its permits awarded in December 2018. A settlement agreement prevents Harvest and the state Department of Health (DOH) from commenting on the matter any further.
The companies came under scrutiny because they switched general contractors without seeking permission from the state and appeared to operate more than five permits allowed by the state under one single entity, according to the DOH.
Judith Cassel, a legal counsel with Cannabis Law PA who does not represent Harvest or DOH, said DOH has discretion on whether to reissue the permits to the company with the second-highest score or to put the licenses out to rebid. She said hasn't heard what DOH intends to do.
"We counsel all our clients to get DOH approval prior to doing anything different than what is proposed in the application," said Cassel. "We understand that DOH bases their decision on those applications."
The Department of Health said in an announcement on Friday that Harvest violated regulatory requirements by giving the public appearance of operating six permittees under one single entity and by using a construction contractor not identified in the permit applications without notifying or seeking approval for the substitution. One single entity can hold no more than five permits per person, but each entity used some form of the Harvest name and affiliate Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. made statements that gave the public appearance that all permittees were one single entity, DOH said.
To avoid prolonged legal action, Harvest and DOH came to a settlement agreement. This included Harvest of North Central PA LLC in Shamokin and Harvest of Northwest PA LCC in New Castle agreeing to relinquish its two permits.
The question arose concerning Harvest's use of a small diverse business, Environmental Construction Services Inc. (ECSI 360). ECSI 360 was identified in the applications as the general contractor, but was not able to act in that capacity for the ones in Shamokin and New Castle. The Harvest entities transitioned the role to a different contractor without notifying the Department of Health. ECSI 360 was still used as a mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractor on all of the dispensaries and was paid the amount specified in the applications, according to Harvest.
A company's score is based specifically on what they submit in their applications. For example, a company gets points for locating its business in an Act 47 economically disadvantaged city such as Shamokin, or for hiring a minority-owned contractor, such as ECSI 360, Cassel said.
If a company that wins the permit changes what it promised in the application, the company might no longer have the specific item that they received points for, which might have made the difference in whether they won the application in the first place, Cassel said.
"I want the DOH to uphold the regulations," said Cassel. "If everyone relies on the regulations, it produces a level playing field and allows for certainty for investor groups. Without that, it's arbitrary and capricious."
Shamokin Mayor John Brown, who toured the finished Harvest facility in Shamokin with other city officials in June, said on Monday that he has heard "not a word" about what happens to the building now that Harvest gave up its permit.
John Gembic, the district judge in Shamokin who applied in his private capacity for both the dispensary permit as well as a grower/processor permit in 2018, said he hasn't heard anything either about the future of the relinquished permits.