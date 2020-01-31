SUNBURY — The father of an 8-week-old boy whose leg was broken by one of the parents remains incarcerated following a bail hearing in Northumberland County Court on Friday.
Judge Paige Rosini denied the request of bail reduction made by Corey James Feese, 29, of Mount Carmel, and Public Defender John Broda, of Sunbury, due to the serious nature of the charges and another pending assault case. Broda requested the $100,000 cash bail be reduced to an unsecured amount and have Feese be placed on bail supervision.
Feese and the child's mother Kirsten Eilee Gallagher, 24, of Mount Carmel, are accused of breaking their child's femur, but it is not clear which parent the Commonwealth holds responsible for the injury on April 3. Gallagher maintains that Feese was taking care of the child when the injury occurred.
The child's injury, according to court documents, is a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur that is a result of "a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse," Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police. The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated," Bellino told police.
Rosini reduced Gallagher's bail in December to $10,000 cash bail. She posted bail and was released on Dec. 12.
Both Feese and Gallagher are charged with three felonies each: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.
Gallagher is scheduled for a status conference in county court on at 1:15 a.m. Monday in front of Rosini.