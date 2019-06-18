LEWISBURG — Details remain unavailable through the Federal Bureau of Investigation as to what led to the removal of “hazardous substances” from a Union County engineering business.
A spokesperson for the FBI’s Philadelphia Division said by email Tuesday that the matter is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Federal investigators are leading an investigation that caused a special team of state troopers to remove materials from Shiva Science & Technology Group office, Route 15, East Buffalo Township, south of Lewisburg.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO