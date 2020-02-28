WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged Friday that the Fed will “use our tools" to support the economy, an effort to ease fears over the viral outbreak and a strong signal of a likely rate cut, perhaps at its next meeting March 17-18.
The statement said the Fed will “act as appropriate to support the economy." It came amid a week of dizzying plunges in stock prices that drove averages down roughly 13 percent in value.
Stocks sank around the globe again Friday as investors braced for more economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak, sending U.S. markets to their worst weekly finish since the 2008 financial crisis.
The damage from the week of relentless selling was eye-popping: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3,583 points, or 12.4%. Microsoft and Apple, the two most valuable companies in the S&P 500, lost a combined $300 billion. In a sign of the severity of the concern about the possible economic blow, the price of oil sank 16%.
The market's losses moderated Friday after Powell's announcement.
The Dow swung back from an early slide of more than 1,000 points to close around 350 points lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% and is now down 13% since hitting a record high just 10 days ago. The Nasdaq reversed an early decline to finish flat.
The market was at an all-time high not too long ago, said Frank Schreiner, associate professor of managerial practice in the Freeman College of Management and co-director of Bucknell's Student Managed Investment Fund. "And I think it was looking for a catalyst, a reason to take some profits off the table. This coronavirus is just that. People are scared right now. Investors are scared anyway."
Powell said the fundamentals of the U.S. economy “remain strong" but noted that "the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.”
“The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook,” he said.
The Fed's statement Friday followed comments from some economists urging rate cuts to help allay anxieties and support the economy and the markets. Economists from Bank of America said Friday that they expect the central bank to cut its benchmark short-term rate by a half-percentage point at its March meeting, which would be twice the typical size of a cut and the largest cut since the Great Recession.
“We are convinced of Fed action — the only debate is over the timing and magnitude,” the economists from Bank of America wrote in a research note before Powell's statement was issued. “Much will depend on the news of the virus over the next two weeks.”
Investors are increasingly envisioning that the Fed will take action soon.
On Friday afternoon, traders priced in a 96 percent likelihood that the central bank would announce a half-point cut in March, according to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Fedwatch tool. Before Powell's statement, the probability of a half-point cut was estimated at just 47%. Even that was a dramatic change from just a week ago, when the likelihood of a quarter-point cut was put at 11%.
The initial reaction from investors was muted, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average still down about 600 points about 30 minutes after the statement, though the Dow had been down roughly 780 points before it was issued.
It's unclear what economic benefit a Fed rate cut, even a sizable one, might provide.
The main economic consequence of the viral outbreak so far is the disruption of global manufacturing supply chains in China, South Korea and Japan, Schreiner said.
All have been hit by the disease.
Lower interest rates wouldn't be able to repair those breakdowns, especially because global borrowing rates are already ultra-low.
Lower rates typically encourage consumers to borrow and spend more. But if the COVID-19 becomes a global pandemic that forces widespread quarantines and closes businesses and restaurants, looser credit might do little to improve confidence and economic activity.
Economists are concerned that the coronavirus is transforming into a broader hit to consumer demand, Schreiner said.
Hotels and travel companies have reported canceled rooms and postponed trips. And customers in many nations affected by the virus are shunning stores and malls.
The Daily Item reporter Rick Dandes contributed to this report.