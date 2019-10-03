WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge dismissed as moot a lawsuit brought by a former Shamokin resident against multiple officials from the city and Northumberland County along with Geisinger Medical Center.
Judge Matthew Brann issued an order Thursday dismissing Michael Robinson’s lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Robinson couldn’t refile the claims.
Magistrate Judge William Arbuckle, assigned to the case, recommended its dismissal. In his order, Brann noted Robinson filed a document in objection to Arbuckle’s recommendation, but said the document failed to state any specific objections to support his argument that the case shouldn’t be dismissed.
Robinson filed suit in May 2018 and followed with two additional amended complaints on the court’s demand. Among the claims, Robinson claimed judicial misconduct, conspiracy and other alleged crimes committed against him.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO