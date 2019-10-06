SUNBURY — An investigator from the U.S. Department of Justice visited Sunbury last week to continue the nearly 15-month investigation into the city surveillance camera system.
City Administrator Jody Ocker confirmed an investigator was in the city to inspect various cameras through the city.
"They (investigators) are going though their methodical process," Ocker said. "All I can say is they are going through the investigation process."
Ocker said she has no timeframe on when that investigation would be completed.
City Treasurer Kevin Troup said he and other city officials met with investigators as the probe of the surveillance cameras, their installation and financing, continued.
The federal review was initiated in July 2018 when Joel Wiest, the city's solicitor, was instructed by council and Mayor Kurt Karlovich to contact the Department of Justice regarding $200,000 federal grant used to purchase and operate the system, which has been offline for two years. City officials determined in 2018 the cost to upgrade and or repair the system was too much for the city budget, according to Troup.
The same held true in 2019, and no money was budgeted for the camera system. Troup said he has not received final budgets for 2020 from council members so he is not sure what the plans are for the system.
The cameras were installed in 2013, and have never worked correctly.
Karlovich said he has not received any word on the status of the investigation or future funding for a video system.
"I think it is best to wait until we recieve and get a conclusion regarding the status of the cameras from the Department of Justice," he said.
Ocker said the city owns the cameras and they are functional, so she would like to see them back up and running.
"We have them. They are ready to go, so we need to look at what we need to do to get them back online."
The city received the funds through the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, initiated in 2009 by former U.S. Rep. Chris Carney. The grant is the subject of the DOJ audit.
City officials said they discovered several issues regarding the city’s handling of the money, including a lack of tax forms for the contractor hired to do the work. According to the COPS grant, if the money was mishandled, the city could be held responsible for paying it back. An audit of the process would take place first. Attempts to reach Carney were unsuccessful.
Aaron Nigro, a former police officer who resided in Westmoreland County, installed the cameras. He was awarded the contract on a 4-1 vote through his business, Global Security Tactics and Genesis Security Integrations.
Nigro completed the installation, but the city failed to send him a 1099 tax form, according to Troup. Councilwoman Beth Kremer was the city treasurer at the time, and she said her office had sent it. Troup said he couldn’t find a license or bond for Nigro to work in the city.
Nigro was hired to install and maintain the 50 Mobotix cameras the city purchased from him for nearly $130,000, according to city documents.
Nigro was paid a total of $232,254 for the entire project, including room and board and maintenance costs on cameras during the first several months they were operational, according to bills from Troup.
Officials at the federal offices involved in the probe did not respond to a request seeking comment.