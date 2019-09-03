By Robert Inglis
SHAMOKIN — Economic leaders and elected officials Tuesday touted “opportunity zones” as another possible avenue to encourage economic development in Northumberland County.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and State Rep. Kurt Masser hosted a roundtable with representatives from the Small Business Association and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development in an effort to offer some guidance regarding Opportunity Zones and the potential benefit to the three zones in the Valley, including two in Northumberland County and another in Montour.
Opportunity zones, created through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in late 2017, are located in economically-distressed communities where investment may be eligible for “preferential tax treatment.”
Investors can defer profits into a Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF) for 10 years and, at the end of the window, there were be zero capital gains tax. The result is designed to promote investment and encourage economic growth.
“This is a very hot item being talked about nationwide,” said Meuser, R-9, ahead of the forum. “We are talking about revitalization opportunities in Shamokin. We have some great opportunities here.”
USDA Rural Development State Director Curt Coccodrilli pointed to Erie as a model for this type of investment.
“They had a whole team in place that really went out and marketed the city. Not unlike what you guys are doing here right now, I think you are just a step or two behind.”
A negative issue regarding the zones has been a lack of guidance from federal officials, business leaders said. Tuesday’s roundtable offered an outlet for questions and information for those interested in promoting investment opportunities. More than 50 people attended the event looking for answers.
“What we are looking at is lifting the entire area,” said Kathy Vetovich, a business owner and part of the Shamokin Area Business for Economic Revitalization. “We have 10 empty buildings downtown and another three or four that are completely gone. What can we do?”
Meuser mentioned someone taking $5,000 in gains from an Apple stock and investing those funds in a new or existing business in Shamokin, or property, for 10 years. After 10 years, the original investment and any gains would be tax-exempt. In the meantime, they would be invested in growing the community economically.
Betsy Kramer, the Revitalization Coordinator for SEDA-COG, said lawmakers weren’t able to provide all the answers on Tuesday, but she is confident they will get the necessary information into the required hands soon enough.
“They are going to get the answers to us,” Kramer said. “The biggest issue is we’ve been given conflicting information. It’s hard to sell a project when you don’t actually know what a good project is. Independence Street is all Opportunity Zone, it’s just waiting for development and investment.”
State Rep. Masser, whose 107th District covers Shamokin, said the forum was productive.
“We’ve got the ball moving with revitalization and we want to keep the momentum going and increase the speed,” said Masser. “The Congressman will get back to us soon with answers and we will move forward. New investment means new taxpayers coming into the city. We can bring Shamokin back from the brink, get out of Act 47 and be self-sustaining again.”