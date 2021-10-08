DANVILLE — Feed a Friend registration is open for Montour County residents. This year’s drive-thru giveaway will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh United Church of Christ.
Call 570-275-2500 ext. 8 and clearly leave name, address, phone number and total number of people in the household. One member of the household must pick up the food box. Picking up for other families is not permitted at this time. Monetary donations for Feed A Friend can be sent to The Good Samaritan Mission, PO Box 114, Danville, PA, 17821.