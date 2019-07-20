SELINSGROVE — University Avenue was jammed with more than 1,600 people waiting to eat and taste wine and beers on Saturday.
As temperatures flirted with reaching 100 degrees, Ben Angle, 37, of Harrisburg, waited to taste one of the 38 brewers' specialty beers during the 12th Annual Hops, Vines and Wines Brewfest in Selinsgrove.
"Well even though it is hot I wouldn't miss this," he said. "It's a fun day and I enjoy coming up and seeing what is out there this year in beers."
Carol Handlan, co-founder of the festival, said Saturday was hot, but she remembers in 2008 when the festival was downtown on the blacktop.
"That was much hotter I think," she said. "We are thrilled to see so many come even though it is so hot — and because there is a beer and wine fest somewhere every weekend. This shows people are liking what we are doing and they are coming back."
The breweries offered tastings and sold craft beer-related merchandise. In the Wine Garden, attendees were purchasing wine and spirits.
Admission included food from local restaurants: BJ’s M Street Tavern and Oyster Bar, pulled pork sliders; Bots Tavern Bar and Grill, smoked brisket sliders; Bamboo Palace, egg rolls; OIP Xpress, pizza. Wicked Dog Grille, chilidogs. The Kind Café; individual hummus treats. David’s Awesome Pretzels and water donated by Sheetz, Inc.
One of the big draws was Mr. Peanut in the Planters Peanuts Nutmobile, which was handing out free peanuts.
The Ann Kerstetter Band provided live music, which was an attraction for Kimberly Costello, 47, of Selinsgrove. "It's a great day for this and we are excited to hear Ann (Kerstetter) sing."
Costello was joined by friends, Tammy Rishel, 34, of Milton, and Lisa Williams, 50, of Selinsgrove, who both said the heat couldn't keep them away from the event.
"It is so much fun walking around and trying the different beers," Rishel said. Costello said she had the day planned by getting an official designated driver.
The festival also provided free shuttle service on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam as two buses ran continuous loops up until 10 p.m. to allow people to enjoy downtown Selinsgrove after the event ended at 6 p.m.
All money raised goes to Selinsgrove Projects Inc., board president Malcolm Derk said.
"This is our big event of the year," he said. "We are happy with the turnout and we thank the more than 60 volunteers who helped in the heat."