A sellout crowd was on hand on Saturday afternoon for the third edition of Milton Beer Fest, held at the Milton Moose Family Center.
The event was hosted by The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.), Sunbury Broadcasting and River Rat Brew Trail.
T.I.M.E. is a nonprofit founded to bolster and sustain the local economy. After the first Beer Fest in 2017 went successfully, it was decided that it would become an annual summer event.
Over 40 breweries, wineries and distilleries were present to provide samples of their products, as well as local food vendors and live music. Weather was clear and sunny with temperatures in the low 80’s, making a great day for an outdoor event following several weeks of rain and thunderstorms.
Nationally known breweries Blue Moon and Magic Hat each had booths, along with a variety of local and regional breweries such a Danville’s Old Forge Brewing Company.
While some of the companies have already established their place in the Susquehanna Valley, others took advantage of the event to expand their market. Just like T.I.M.E. started the event to help local the local economy, businesses are using the platform provided to help themselves.
“We’re glad to do something locally, because we’re only located in Wilkes Barre, and a lot of the time we have to travel,” said Jonathan Lang, who co-owns Lang Beverage Co. with his wife Maryann in Nanticoke. They started distilling in 2017, and this was their first time at Milton Beer Fest.
“We do events every weekend throughout the summer, pretty much from May to September,” Lang said. “We have Pennsylvania’s smallest distillery, and we’re operating out of about 220 square feet. Our tasting room is our production area, so we really need be out and among everybody to get our product in front of everybody because we don’t have a location that is a destination, so this really helps out.”
Neal Hoover, a Milton native made the trip home from Indiana to celebrate his birthday and attend Beer Fest.
“I don’t get to come home much, so this falling around the same time as my birthday was the perfect opportunity to come home,” he said.
Hoover said the festivities helped entice his friends into making the drive back to Pennsylvania with him.
“It was a tough drive and I was like ‘I don’t know if I’m willing to make it,’” Cameron Brown said, “and then Neal said there was a beer fest so I said ‘Okay, come on, let’s go.’”
“We’re here to get our money’s worth,” Hoover added.
The $35 ticket included the opportunity to sample from all of the breweries at the event.
To ensure the safety of patrons, several water tents were set up throughout the area, as well as signs reminding people not to drink and drive.