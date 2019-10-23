MIFFLINBURG — Mayor David Cooney announced the borough will host its first Pumpkin Festival.
The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to the rear of Assembly of God Church, 1001 Market St.
Events for children and adults include pumpkin races and pumpkin decorating contest. Cooney said there will be games and craft activities plus food stands operated by local nonprofit organizations.
The decorating contest judging begins at noon. Bring carved, painted, stickers or otherwise decorated pumpkins no later than 11:45 a.m. Children and adults can enter the contest.
Pumpkin races begin after the decorating contest. There will be prizes for fastest pumpkin and farthest roll.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO