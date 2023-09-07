SUNBURY — What started out as a fun way to celebrate a friend’s birthday has turned into a popular community event now celebrating its eighth year.
Lindie Lloyd, president of the Sunbury Arts Council, said the idea for the Arts & Curiosities Fest came about when Lloyd was looking for something fun and unusual to do for her friend’s birthday.
“My best friend’s birthday is Sept. 5 and it was Labor Day,” she explained. “We never have fun things to do because everything is always closed for Labor Day. She is a huge Harry Potter fan, but I had never seen books or movies.”
While pregnant with her son and on bedrest, Lloyd said she finally had the chance to watch the them.
“We were walking around one day and I said I was going to have a Harry Potter festival for her birthday,” she joked. “No one thought it would work, but I was convinced it would.”
The event has grown into one of the council’s most popular to date, drawing Harry Potter fans from around the area to see Stroh Alley transformed into Diagon Alley, and Woodlawn Avenue into Knockturn Alley, inviting aspiring wizards of all ages to come out and enjoy great food, entertainment and a variety of handmade, magical wares.
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
This year the vendors will also be along Market Street between Fourth and Fifth alley.
“This year we have about 50 vendors,” said Lloyd. “It’s the most we’ve ever had.”
Food vendors are all small and local, Lloyd said, because they want to make sure people get to know the Sunbury area and support the community. Don’t miss your chance for a Butterbeer or a chocolate frog; frogs will be free for children and $1 for adult.
“Because we have a restaurant right across the street and others nearby, we try to keep food vendors at a minimum,” she said. “Our vendors are nonprofit organizations like the Boy Scouts and the Masonic Lodge, who are looking to raise money.”
Arts and craft vendors sell everything from paintings to crochet items, custom bags, polymer clay items, trinkets, jewelry, magical wands, crowns, soaps and much more.
“We are an art-focused event, everything we sell is handmade by the artists themselves,” she explained. “It’s very exciting.”
New this year is the Dobby’s Elf Sock Drive.
“We are hoping to get a lot of new socks,” said Lloyd. “It sounded like a fun idea and is something new to try.”
Donated socks must be new and both children and adult socks are appreciated. Socks will be donated to Haven Ministries for those in need.
Also on hand this year will be the Carbon County Environmental Center, who will come after the event to the Degenstein Library, to give a live presentation featuring an eagle, an owl, and snakes, all animals that are in the Harry Potter universe.
Lloyd said while she can’t pinpoint an exact number, the event usually draws an estimated crowd of between 500-1,000 people.
“We started out really strong, and it’s been a really positive thing,” she said “The first year it went viral … it’s a very wild thing because we didn’t know what to expect, but each year we see a lot of the same people coming back as well as lots of new people who travel just for this event.”
Donna Laroya of Lewisburg is among those who have made the Arts & Oddities Fest an annual excursion the past two years.
Laroya said she and her children love dressing up in their favorite magical costumes from Harry Potter and perusing the booths of intrigue and mystery.
“My favorite part of the festival is seeing other likeminded individuals in one space, dressing up and having fun in a safe, welcome, and supportive way,” said Laroya. “The festival has grown as well, adding local dancers and visits from reptile sanctuaries.”
Last year, Laroya said her kids, Romeo and Emma, were excited to befriend a beautiful snake.
They also enjoy the delicious themed snacks as well as a variety of items to “tickle the fancy.”
Laroya said she hopes to see the festival continue to grow.
“I would love to see this festival grow, as it is on the smaller side, but we will continue visiting each year, supporting our local vendors and businesses,” she said.
For that to happen, though, it’s likely Lloyd will need more volunteers to step up.
“A lot of people think this event is something that a ton of people are involved in,” said Lloyd. “It’s not big at all — it’s just me and some people who help the day of with set up and tear down.”
She continues to do it though, for the community, she said.
“Maybe in the future it would be nice to get a grant, but as of now it remains just something to bring people in the community for something fun and different,” said Lloyd. “I am basically just looking to give back to the community.”
Lloyd does get some help from her father, who is her vice president and “go-to” person for a lot of things that need built or put together.
This year’s event will be bittersweet, as one of their longtime participants, Bob Wiles, who came as Hagrid, passed away.
“He always had a stand,” she said. “This year, we will have it in memory of him.”
For more information about the Arts & Oddities Fest, visit sunburyartscouncil.org.