Few Valley residents vaccinated so far

Vaccination data updated Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health show nearly 6.5% of Valley residents received either a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the data, a combined 9,923 residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are partially covered by the two-dose vaccines. Another 2,638 residents are fully vaccinated, which represents 1.3% of the combined populations of the four counties.
A combined 519,991 Pennsylvanians received the vaccine so far, 106,541 of whom are fully vaccinated, state data shows.
“The greatest hurdle we are facing right now, as is everyone, is limited vaccine,” Sue Auman and Joanne Troutman, representing the Greater Susquehanna Valley Vaccine Task Force, said in a joint statement.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Vaccine Task Force launched last week to update local residents on vaccine information and advocate for the distribution of the vaccines to the Valley. Information including contacts for local providers is available at www.vaccine-gsv.org.
“We remain concerned that distribution to our rural area has the potential to be underserved in receiving an equitable supply of vaccine, but we are encouraged by the cooperation, commitment and advocacy of all of our partners in the community,” Auman and Troutman said.
Excepting Philadelphia where the city’s own Health Department is operating its vaccine program, Pennsylvania received 1,214,765 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines since they became available in December, according to Barry Ciccocioppo, COVID press secretary, Department of Health.
“The department continues to focus on getting as much COVID-19 vaccine into arms as quickly as it is available from the manufacturers. We look forward to working with President Biden’s administration to increase the pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania as more vaccine becomes available,” Ciccocioppo said.
Last week, the Commonwealth received 143,275 doses — a near-even split of the two vaccines currently available. Of 71,175 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 45,825 went to long-term care facilities for the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program and 25,350 to hospitals. The Moderna vaccine shipped to Pennsylvania totaled 72,100, with 70,000 going to Topco and Rite Aid as part of the Retail Pharmacy Partnership and 2,100 to hospitals, pharmacies and other qualifying health centers.
The retail program was launched as the state expanded vaccine eligibility last week. The federal Pharmacy Partnership is specific to long-term care settings.
Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccination plan. Long-term care facility residents, health care workers, people age 65 and older and people aged 16-64 with qualifying medical conditions all are eligible to schedule a vaccination.
Vaccine providers in the Valley are Geisinger Health System, 1-800-275-6491, www.geisinger.org/covidvax; Evangelical Community Hospital, 570-522-4530, evanhospital.com/virus; Primary Health Network, 1-866-276-7018, www.primary-health.net; UPMC, 1-833-299-4359, www.upmc.com/coronavirus/covid-vaccine. The vaccine also is available at Family Practice Centers and area pharmacies including Rite Aid and Weis Markets. To schedule an appointment at Weis, visit www.weismarkets.com/covid-vaccine-faqs. Visit www.health.pa.gov and follow links about COVID-19 to find a provider locator to schedule with Rite Aid.