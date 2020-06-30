The 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo will be held virtually, and will be held during the week of Oct. 28, as previously planned.
“We wanted to ensure that our members and guests had the full convention experience," said Mark Poeschl, CEO of National FFA. "After a discussion with the National FFA Board of Directors, the decision was made to move forward with a virtual experience for 2020. As we continued to plan for our national convention, it became clear that travel restrictions and public health concerns, among many other pandemic-related challenges, made hosting our in-person event impossible in 2020.”
This year’s event will still be hosted by the 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team and continue the tradition of celebrating and inspiring the hundreds of thousands of FFA members who are becoming the next generation of leaders.
“We plan to return to Indianapolis in 2021 as we continue our longterm relationship with the city," Poeschi said. "FFA as an organization is also committed to making a difference in the city this fall through contributions and service activities that support the people, places and organizations that have always offered their well-known brand of Hoosier Hospitality to our guests.”
— RICK DANDES