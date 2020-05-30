NORTHUMBERLAND — The final phase of the $14 million Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water, and King streets) in Northumberland Borough begins this Sunday.
The primary contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., of Winfield, will begin milling in preparation to pave the final wearing surface on the roadways. Milling is the process of removing at least part of the surface of a paved road. It removes just enough thickness to level and smooth the surface.
Work will be between 5 p.m and 7 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flagging with lane shifts as needed. Motorists should expect delays in travel while work is being performed. Parking will be restricted in areas where work is being performed.
— RICK DANDES