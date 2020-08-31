SHAMOKIN — The Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. in Shamokin has financial assistance programs available to renters facing eviction after the moratorium is lifted by the state this week.
CSO Chief Executive Officer Gale Zalar and Community Action Agency Administrator Stacie Snyder said renters in Northumberland and Columbia counties may be eligible for financial assistance from Pennsylvania Housing Finance Association. The eviction moratorium to protect renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic ends on Monday.
"There will definitely be a need once the moratorium is lifted," said Zalr. "It's probably not something people are thinking about right now. They're living today and not thinking about back rent. The program is a benefit to the renter and putting money into our landlords in order to maintain safe and affordable housing in our area."
The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in March, provided $3.9 billion for Pennsylvania and is intended to help people hurt economically during the pandemic. In late May, the General Assembly directed $175 million of these CARES dollars to PHFA to provide assistance for struggling renters and homeowners. The portion for rent assistance is at least $150 million, and $25 million was set aside for mortgage assistance.
CSO is averaging about 30 applicants a month, said Zalar.
Renters who qualify may receive assistance equal to 100 percent of their monthly rent up to $750 a month for a maximum of six months of assistance for the time period between March 1 and Nov. 30, 2020. Renters must provide proof of loss of wages, said Snyder.
Landlords should also contact CSO. They can work with renters to start the application process, said Snyder.
Other programs are also available to residents.
"Anyone struggling should call us," said Zalar. "If they're not eligible for one program, they might be for another. If anyone is struggling with basic needs — housing, food, cleaning supplies, protective equipment — please contact us."
Call CSO at 570-644-6575 for more information.