SUNBURY — Two 108th state House District candidates will participate in a debate at the Albright Center in Sunbury on Wednesday.
Democratic candidate and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, along with Libertarian candidate Elijah Scretching, 24, a Marine Corps veteran, will answer questions and debate several issues on April 19 at 7 p.m. inside the Albright Center, on Chestnut Street, in Sunbury.
Finn, a resident of Danville, is currently serving in his fifth term as commissioner and won his party's nomination through an online convention.
Finn is looking to take the seat formerly occupied by Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver. Culver won a January special election to replace John Gordner in the 27th Senate district.
Scretching, of Northumberland, said he is married with a 2-year-old daughter. Scretching said he joined the military at 18 and spent most of his career overseas.
Scretching joined the race last week and said he wants to continue to serve his community.
Republican candidate and Shikellamy school board director, Michael Stender, of Sunbury, did not respond to repeated requests for a commitment to the debate.
Stender only said his "campaign would reach out to the newspaper," but as of Thursday, The Daily Item has not received word from his staff.
The debate will last around 90 minutes and be presented live on the Daily Item Facebook page.
The public is invited to attend.
Anyone who wishes to send in questions for the candidates can do so by emailing jstrawser@dailyitem.com before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.