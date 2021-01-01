JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Five men experienced burns after attempting to warm themselves up by a bonfire early New Year's Day.
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Frank Long said the male victims were transported to Geisinger with various amounts of burns on their bodies after the 12:40 a.m. incident in the 1300 block of Broadway Road in Snyder County. They built a bonfire after jumping in Penns Creek.
"They were cold and they lit a bonfire," said Long.
The fuel container had paint thinner that they accidentally splashed on themselves when they were putting it on the wood. When it was lit, they were burned as well, said Long.
He did not know for sure if alcohol was involved, he said.
The identities and ages of the men are not known at this time, but Long said he believes at least one man was 21.
Two ambulances from New Berlin and Penn's Creek and three MICUs (Medical Intensive Care Units) from Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf and Middleburg transported the men to Geisinger. Life Flight was on standby, said Long.
The severity of the injuries are not known either, he said.