LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services Board began 2020 with a review of a profitable 2019 for William Cameron Engine Company, a look at the new year’s budget and talk about major purchases on emergency vehicles in the years to come.
Deputy Chief Stephen Bolinsky told members of the newly ratified municipal board Thursday that William Cameron anticipates financing at least one new ambulance as soon as 2022 at an estimated $275,000 along with a combination pumper-tanker fire engine perhaps in 2023 at an estimated $650,000.
William Cameron currently is paying off another ambulance, with $88,600 devoted in each of the next two years, and a rescue vehicle with payments of $16,800 through at least 2025.
The pumper-tanker is a combination vehicle that would replace the company’s current separate tanker and engine. Bolinsky estimated both vehicles at approaching 30 years of age.
“We think consolidating these pieces would be a wise approach,” Bolinsky said, explaining it could allow for faster action at the scene of fires where hydrants aren’t located. “With a rapid response, good stuff happens on someone’s worst day.”
The Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services Board is a financial oversight board consisting of one member each from Lewisburg and East Buffalo and Kelly townships. Contracts and agreements dictating the relationships between the board, the fire company and the respective municipal governments were finalized at the end of 2019.
The three municipalities are full-time contributing members of the oversight board. Contributions from each are based on a per capita rate. The board is seeking to bring on Buffalo Township and West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, as contracted members that would pay based on emergency incidents.
Bolinsky raised the idea of a feasibility study for the existing fire station at Fifth Street and Buffalo Road. No decision was made but board member Mike Derman, representing Lewisburg, suggested Bolinsky pursue a grant to cover that cost, too.
The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway and potential commercial and residential along the new highway could drive up call volume, said board member Matt Schumacher, of East Buffalo Township.
Bolinsky said the call volume trajectory could be a “double-digit” percentage increase annually.
“My vision is in the next 10 or 15 years, there’s going to be a new station somewhere,” Schumacher said.
William Cameron ended 2019 under budget and with a profit of $15,356 but begins 2020 with a projected deficit in its spending plan, according to budget figures presented Thursday.
Ambulance services and fundraising soared beyond expectations and drove revenue much higher than initially projected. Total revenue across all line items ended at $1,690,398 compared to the projected $1,499,800, 12.71 percent above the budget figure.
Spending fell 4.71 percent below projections, coming in at a combined $1,757,928. The budgeted expense amount for 2019 was projected at $1,675,042 to start the year, according to the profit/loss statement.
The bulk of the savings was realized through less-than-expected spending on personnel.
Revenue in 2020 is projected at $1,901,334, largely behind a projected increase in ambulance service revenue. Spending is projected at $1,921,388, pushed higher than last year due to projected increases in personnel costs as well as annual payments on an ambulance, rescue truck and aerial truck. The projected deficit is $20,054, substantially lower than the $258,128 deficit the company had estimated at the start of 2019.
The board chose Derman as its chair and Schumacher as its vice chair. William Cameron’s secretary, Deb Catherman, will serve in the same role for the oversight board.
With the exception of scheduled meetings on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday monthly. If there is no immediate business to conduct, board members said meetings would be canceled with notification posted on the front door of the fire company museum across from the station.