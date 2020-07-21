DANVILLE — East End Fire Company in Mahoning Township shut down its social club on July 14 because someone at the social club tested positive for COVID-19, Fire Chief Leslie Young said.
"This person would have had contact with patrons on Monday, July 13th," Young wrote in a Facebook announcement.
"We closed our doors on Tuesday, July 14th as a precautionary measure after we were notified that this person's family had symptoms possibly related to COVID-19," Young wrote. "Even though this person had no symptoms, we decided to close. This person was tested and we have since learned that the test results are positive and quarantine was effected immediately. Patient confidentiality rules forbid us from releasing more concerning this matter."
Young said the fire company is having the bar area and banquet hall professionally cleaned and sanitized during the closure.
She wrote the fire company officers were saddened to learn that several loyal members and local citizens were creating and spreading rumors as to the reason behind the closure two days before the governor’s mandate.
"The EEFC has never tried to hide a possible exposure to its patrons," Young continued. "As for the future, we ask that you please contact us with any further questions."
