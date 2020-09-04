MIFFLINBURG — The Department of Homeland Security awarded a grant totaling $395,000 to Mifflinburg Hose Company toward the purchase of a new tanker/water tender truck to replace an older model at the company’s Mazeppa Station.
Grant funding totals $376,190.48 plus a required 5 percent local match of $18,809.52. The money comes from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
Mifflinburg Hose thanked U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep Fred Keller for their support.
“This is a huge financial help to the department which in return will benefit all the residents of the MHC’s coverage area and surrounding areas,” Wayne Bierly, assistant chief, said in a press release from Toomey’s office announcing the grant award.